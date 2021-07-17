Dreamers face heightened level of anxiety after latest DACA decision

TUCSON (KVOA) -- "We're people," DACA recipient Reyna Montoya said. "We're real people who have tried to live despite the uncertainty."

Montoya was 21 when she first applied for DACA or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program in 2012.

DACA was established by the Obama administration to provide temporary status for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children by their parents.

But since the program's inception, its fate has seesawed in the courts.

"I'm now 30,"Montoya said. "The only thing that has been consistent is the anxiety that we all face."

The latest bout of anxiety stems from a court decision Friday handed down by a federal judge in Texas who halted the DACA application process for thousands of people and called the program illegal.

The ruling does not affect the hundreds of thousands of dreamers who currently have DACA.

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court upheld DACA last summer.

However, this latest decision by Judge Andrew Hanen means the program will have to survive more court challenges.

"It hampers a lot of people's hopes," Tucson immigration lawyer Mo Goldman said.

Montoya said she and other dreamers are in group therapy to cope with the emotional toll of the last nine years.

"In one hand, I'm holding my heart and in the other hand, I'm holding the strategy about how do we make sure we don't have to live in this limbo," she said.

In the wake of the Judge Hanen's ruling, there are once again renewed calls for Congress to pass a law giving Dreamers a pathway to citizenship.

"It really underscores the need for a permanent fix," Goldman said. "A Dream Act." "It's going to be a battle in the courts for the foreseeable future and nobody wins in this situation."

"It's been 20 years of inaction," Montoya said. "My hope is that we solve this once and for all and have a permanent solution at the congressional level so we don't have to live with the constant uncertainty and anxiety of tomorrow."

On Saturday, President Joe Biden tweeted his support for Dreamers and said the U.S. Justice Department will appeal the decision.