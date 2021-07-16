Skip to Content

Border Patrol rescues migrant woman in Southern Arizona mountains

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
8:01 pm Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 26-year-old Guatemalan woman was recently rescued by border patrol agents in the Southern Arizona Mountains after she illegally crossed into the country.

In a video released by the Interim Chief of the Tucson sector John Modlin, the agents on board a helicopter spotted the woman in the middle of rugged terrain.

They said she was dehydrated and had a broken ankle.

Rescuers gave her some water and treated her injury before safely airlifting her out of the area.

There is no word yet on her condition.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content