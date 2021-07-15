Yankees game postponed due to 3 positive COVID-19 tests

BRONX, N.Y. (NBC) - Thursday's game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests inside the Yankees organization.

Yankees' General Manager Brian Cashman has reportedly confirmed that three players tested positive and three more additional tests are pending.

The league announced the decision to postpone late Thursday afternoon saying the time will "Allow for continued testing and contact tracing."

Thursday's game was supposed to be the first game back for both teams following the all-star break, and it was the only game on the schedule.

A new date for the game has not yet been announced.