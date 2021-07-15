Opposition to Gov. Ducey’s letter to CFSD regarding ‘unlawful quarantine policy’

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey sent a letter to the Catalina Foothills School District Wednesday, saying that one of its policies goes against state law.

READ: Our office today notified the superintendents of Peoria Unified School District and Catalina Foothills School District of their unlawful policy to require unvaccinated students who have a #COVID19 exposure to quarantine. @dougducey pic.twitter.com/iCuCuAoq53 — The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) July 14, 2021

The letter from the governor's office raised a lot of questions because the district says that they did not come up with the policies themselves. CFSD based it off on the isolation and quarantine guidelines that are outlined on the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

The letter tells CFSD that they cannot mandate a quarantine for unvaccinated students who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

In response to the letter the district released a statement saying in part:

"We are perplexed by the letter, as it seems to indicate that the current ADHS guidance to K-12 schools is not in compliance with state law. We will definitely follow up with the ADHS and the Pima County Health Department (PCHD) for their review."

The ADHS website has guidance on release from isolation and quarantine.

It gives all the scenarios in which someone needs to quarantine, whether they are symptomatic and awaiting a test result, or asymptomatic and tested negative.

Below that guidance, it says people who are not required to quarantine regardless of circumstances are those that are fully vaccinated and those who have previously had COVID-19.

That would leave unvaccinated people, who also have not contracted the virus, as the only ones who need to follow any isolation protocols.

According to Arizona Revised Statute 36-624, quarantine designations are up to each county health department. PCHD has aligned itself with CDC guidance.

The governor's office sent News 4 Tucson a statement saying:

"We expect Arizona's public school to comply with state law and we're not going to allow anyone to deny Arizona kids an education. Governor Ducey and the Arizona Legislature addressed this issue just a few weeks ago. Lawmakers passed HB 2898 on June 30, Governor Ducey signed it the same day and it went into effect on July 1. The language in this legislation is specific to schools and it's not the same as general public health guidelines. It takes into account that school is the safest place for kids, whether they are vaccinated or not, and that they have a right to receive in-person education."

Will Humble, who led ADHS from 2009 to 2015 and now is the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, says this latest move is contrary to state law and contradicts the current guidance put out by the state health department.

"This isn't gonna sit with governor Ducey, he loves abusing his executive authority," Humble said. "He's going to do it again, Director Christ is gonna go right along with him and you'll see probably by tomorrow, that they will have overridden yet another law."

Humble and State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman both expressed that this latest move seems to be a bid to further the governor's future political aspirations rather than worrying about the safety of children in our schools.