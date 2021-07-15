Eiffel Tower to reopen Friday

PARIS, France -- Tourists and businesses are eager for Paris' Eiffel Tower to finally reopen on Friday.

The tourist attraction closed in October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This latest closure was the longest since World War II.

The Eiffel Tower see seven million visitors each year during normal times.

Starting Friday, only 10,000 people can visit the tower daily to meet social distancing requirements.

With infection rates falling, France is gradually easing restrictions.

People are no longer required to wear face masks, and a night-time curfew was rescinded.