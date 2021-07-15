COVID-19 cluster at Japanese hotel raises Olympics concerns

HAMAMATSU, Japan -- A COVID-19 cluster at a Japanese hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying has raised new concerns about infections at the Tokyo Games, as the host city recorded its highest number of new cases in six months.

A local official said seven staff at the hotel in Hamamatsu City, southwest of Tokyo, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee reported Thursday, just one day after the hotel cluster emerged, that an Olympic athlete under a 14-day quarantine period also tested positive for the Coronavirus in Tokyo.

Just over a week before the opening ceremony, the spreading infections highlight the risks of staging the world's biggest sports event during a pandemic even without spectators in sports venues.

Officials have imposed Olympic "Bubbles" in an effort to keep out COVID-19, but medical experts are worried that they might not be air-tight as movement of staff servicing the games can create opportunities for infection.