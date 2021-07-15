Arizona families receive child tax credit

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tens of thousands of families in Arizona will be getting more money every month thanks to an expanded child tax credit that is part of the American Rescue Plan.

Families received the first payment on Thursday, July 15th.

It's a new monthly tax credit that the Biden Administration says it hopes will end child poverty and help working families like Leah Variano, a single mom who lives in Tucson.

"It's awesome. I have a four-year-old who is very into dance and soccer and every activity that there is so any extra always helps," said Leah Variano.

Variano said it is also extra money she wasn't even expecting.

"To be honest, I didn't even know I was getting it this morning so check your bank accounts it might be there," said Variano.

Eligible families will receive $250 a month for every child six to 17-years-old and $300 a month for every child under six years old.

The full tax credit goes to joint filers making up to $150,000 a year or single filers earning up to $112,500 a year.

The president is calling this one of the biggest tax cuts ever for families with kids.

"The benefits will be felt for years," said President Biden.

Families who qualify will receive the money on the 15th of every month unless that date falls on a weekend or holiday.

The tax credit and monthly payments are only going to be sent out for this year, but Democrats are pushing to make it permanent.