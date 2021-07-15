American gymnasts, including star Simone Biles, arrive in Tokyo

American gymnasts, including star Simone Biles, arrived in Japan's capital today, just over a week before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

All overseas athletes are required to take two COVID-19 tests during the four-day period before their departure to the host city and another test upon arrival at the airport in Japan.

They will get tested daily and undergo a three-day quarantine.

The Olympics kick off on July 23rd and end on August 8th.