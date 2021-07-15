Skip to Content

American gymnasts, including star Simone Biles, arrive in Tokyo

Gymnastics team
NBC Channel
The Olympics kick off on July 23rd and end on August 8th.

American gymnasts, including star Simone Biles, arrived in Japan's capital today, just over a week before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

All overseas athletes are required to take two COVID-19 tests during the four-day period before their departure to the host city and another test upon arrival at the airport in Japan.

They will get tested daily and undergo a three-day quarantine.

