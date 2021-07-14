Israel starts dispensing third vaccine doses

Israel has started dispensing third doses of the Coronavirus vaccine to individuals with weakened immune systems.

The health ministry said that in light of the rise in new infections in Israel, it was allowing the immunocompromised to receive a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Though much of the country is vaccinated, Israel has seen a steady increase in new cases of Coronavirus in recent weeks.

Most of the new cases are among children who are not eligible for the vaccine, and the government has pushed for teenagers to get vaccinated.

Most of the newly reported cases are mild.

"With the ongoing infection with the new Delta virus (variant), we are starting the third vaccination and we are hoping that this will enable us to return to as normal life as it can be at this time and especially protect our patients," said Medical Director Prof. Yael Peled.

Israel has vaccinated over 61% of its citizens with at least one dose and almost 56% with two doses since launching its vaccination drive in December.