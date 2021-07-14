Injured baby elephant rescued in China

XISHUANGBANNA, China -- An injured baby elephant near a tea plantation in China was rescued by wildlife officials on Saturday, July 10th, and was treated for a wound on its leg.

The young calf was left behind by its herd in southwest China, where a different herd of 15 Asian elephants had shot to viral fame in June for making an odyssey of hundreds of miles from their nature reserve - near China's border with Myanmar.

The baby elephant weighed 400 pounds and state television footage showed rescuers applying a disinfectant on its leg, before using a truck to move the calf to a rescue center 60 miles away.

The director of Asian elephant breeding and rescue center said that after a period of treatment and care the baby elephant should be able to make a full recovery.

Conservation efforts in the area over the past decade have seen elephant numbers double, putting land and resources under increasing strain.