COVID-19 cases surge in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia -- Russia reported 786 Coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the most confirmed in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, and almost 24,000 new cases nationwide.

Russia faces a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the more infectious Delta variant and a slow rate of vaccinations.

The government's coronavirus task force said the official national COVID-19 case tally now stood at more than 5,857,000.

It said the national death toll had risen to more than 145,000.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and said Russia has recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19.