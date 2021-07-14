Changes for sewage pipeline in Nogales

TUCSON (KVOA) - The sewage pipeline that goes from Mexico into Nogales is getting rehabilitated. That pipeline has continued to be a point of contention for residents who live in the area.

In the past, News 4 Tucson has reported breaks in the pipeline that have created sewage spills.

A contract of $13.8 million has now been awarded for the project. Even with a new contract, some city leaders and people who live in Nogales say it is still not enough.

The sewage pipeline that goes from Mexico into Nogales is getting rehabilitated. We've previously reported breaks in the pipeline that have created sewage spills. Even with a contract awarded, some city leaders say it's not enough. My story tonight at 6:00 p.m. on @KVOA. pic.twitter.com/oO0GWxYeEN — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) July 15, 2021

According to the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission, some of the existing issues in the pipe are deterioration, cracks and infiltration.

In order to fix those issues, IBWC has awarded $13.8 million to a construction company to install a liner into the existing pipe.

"We're also going to ... shore up some of the areas that are very prone to a lot of water and debris," Lori Kuczmanski of IBWC said. "Such as the manholes."

Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino said those improvements are not enough and they need to move the pipeline out of the wash.

"The line is still in the wash," Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino said. "What does relining the pipe have to do with major floods that will expose the line and break it?"

News 4 Tucson asked Kuczmanski with the IBWC, why they would not move the pipeline out of the wash.

"There's various properties, there's landowners, you know we've got the railroad, just a lot of things that it's just not feasible to do," Kuczmanski said.

The biggest concern for residents is the pipeline spilling into the wash leaving behind a nasty smell with sewage spilling onto the street.

"The sewer on the ground after it dries up that dust is contaminated too," Mayor Garino said.

"It's gross, I don't believe it's clean," Nogales resident Alex Kory said.

The construction on the pipeline is set to start at the end of the year and is estimated to be completed by September 2023.

The lifespan of the new technology 50 years.

For more information on the project, click here.