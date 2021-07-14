ALL ABOARD: Train from Tucson to Phoenix gaining steam

TUCSON (KVOA) - Eleven Arizona mayors, led by Tucson's Regina Romero, have signed a letter asking Arizona's congressional delegation to support a $1.9 Billion expansion of Amtrak's passenger rail service connecting Tucson and Phoenix.

It would be funded through the bipartisan infrastructure bill that is currently moving through congress.

This expansion would bring in an estimated $77.7 million annually to the state and would provide three daily round trips from Tucson to Phoenix to Buckeye.

The plan would also include one daily trip to Los Angeles.

The light blue line shows the new proposed route that would be used between Tucson and Phoenix.

Mayor Regina Romero says this would help connect Tucson and Phoenix while lessening traffic along I-10 as both areas continue to grow.

It would also provide an economic boost along the route similar to investments made along the Tucson street car route, where Romero says there have been a billion dollars of private investment.

"The idea is that when governments invest in infrastructure, you see private investment follow," said Romero.

We reached out to Amtrak for comment on the proposal but were unable to get back to us Wednesday.

Rail enthusiasts believe the Amtrak expansion will add to Arizonans quality of life.

"We're thrilled because it's gonna mean incredible mobility for this region of Arizona and it really moves Arizona forward impressively, in the area of transportation and passenger rail," said Todd Leibman, All Aboard Arizona President.

Romero says investing in an increased rail system in Arizona will help push the state forward. It will also re-establish rail service between Tucson and Phoenix that hasn't been there since the mid 1990's.

"To remain competitive with other countries and throughout our country we need to provide good infrastructure to move people, goods and services," said Romero.

She added that senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema have both assured her of their support and she believes there will be overwhelming support from the Arizona congressional delegation.