Potbelly pig helps exotic African cat escape zoo in North Carolina

Edgecombe County, N.C. (CNN) - A pig and an exotic cat teamed up for a perfect escape from a North Carolina zoo. It sounds like the plot of a children's movie, but as Keenan Willard reports, it's exactly what took place earlier this week.

"It's definitely crazy. Like you would not think to pass something of that sort just driving down the highway," Candid Cobb said.

Candid Cobb was driving her daughter home from softball practice Tuesday outside the Edgecomb County Town of Pinetops when she saw a line of parked cars looking at something on the side of the highway.

"And as we passed by, we saw that it was like a leopard or whatever it is that was on the side of the road," Cobb said. "At the moment, it was like very weird like why is this animal here?"

She didn't recognize the animal because it was a serval, a species of cat native to Africa about 7000 miles away from its natural habitat.

A few miles up the road, Bobbie Joe Abrams got a knock on the door from her friend.

"He comes and he was like this has got to be your cat down here," Abrams said.

"It's A Zoo Life," an exotic animal park where until that morning the serval named King Sparta had been safe in his enclosure.

Abrams rushed to the highway where Sparta had made his way near a woman's house.

"So I asked her, I said, I hate to ask you this, you have any raw meat like raw chicken? She was like, I do have some raw chicken. She goes in, gets a piece of raw chicken comes out and I go Sparty! King Spartacus! Sparta! He comes right out, he smells the meat. I put it in the kennel and he walked right in and we brought him home," Abrams said.

Sparta's back home in his pen now, but when she was putting him inside, Abrams realized he had an accomplice, a potbellied pig named Oliver, who had broken the gate opened from the outside.

"And so he routed and rooted," Abrams explained. "That rooter is a solid muscle. He kept on and he pushed the door open. And so the pig was inside and the cat was gone."

Abrams said the cat was domesticated and never posed a threat.

But today, she's just happy to have him back where he belongs.

The zoo said they're keeping a watchful eye on both the cat and pig going forward.

They've separated the pair's enclosures to stop any future escapes.