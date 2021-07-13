Woman sought after fleeing DCS investigation with 2-year-old

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities are in search of a 2-year-old child and her mother after fleeing their residence during a Department of Public Safety investigation Tuesday.

The Surprise Police are searching for Paytan Costello, 2, who was last seen at 16000 W. Banff Lane in Surprise and is reportedly in danger.

Costello is described as a toddler, weighing 20 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple princess nightgown.

Reports state that she was taken by her mother, Fallon Costello, 27, during a DCS investigation. They apparently left the residence through a bedroom window.

They may be driving a white Dodge Caravan, with no known license plate.

Fallon was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

They were last seen in the Reems and Greenway Road area at around 12:18 pm.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 623-222-4000 immediately.