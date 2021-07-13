Woman, 2-year-old child found safe after fleeing DCS investigation

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 2-year-old child and her mother have been located and are safe after they reportedly fled their residence during a Department of Public Safety investigation Tuesday.

An Ambert Alert was first issued on Tuesday after the Surprise Police shared with with state officials that they were searching for Paytan Costello, 2, who was last seen at 16000 W. Banff Lane in Surprise and is reportedly in danger.

Costello was described as a toddler, weighing 20 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple princess nightgown.

Reports state that she was taken by her mother, Fallon Costello, 27, during a DCS investigation. They apparently left the residence through a bedroom window.

They were said to be associated with a white Dodge Caravan, with no known license plate. Fallon was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants. Prior to being located Tuesday evening, they were last seen in the Reems and Greenway Road area at around 12:18 p.m.

The Amber Alert has since been canceled.