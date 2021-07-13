Study shows flu shot could protect against COVID-19 effects

Getting the flu shot may protect you against some of the severe effects of COVID-19.

Researchers studied data from more than 37,000 COVID-19 patients from around the world.

They found those who did not get the flu shot were more likely to visit the ER, develop Sepsis, have a stroke and be admitted to the ICU.

However… The study authors say the risk of death was not reduced between the two groups.

The scientists say more research is needed, and that the flu shot should not be used as a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine.