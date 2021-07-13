Coffee prices going up across the world

In the coming months - that morning cup of coffee could cost you more thanks to global coffee prices on the rise.

Prices have soared to a five-year high. Experts say it's caused by dwindling supply and rising demand.

World coffee production for this year is expected to be down 11 million bags from last year.

Largely to blame - a devastating drought in brazil - the world's largest supplier of coffee beans.

The international coffee organization estimates that nearly a third (30%) of the country's arabica crop for 2021-2022 was lost due to the dry spell.

According to the wall street journal - the average coffee drink at a cafe is about $4.50. Five years ago it was $3.85.