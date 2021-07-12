Study shows eating disorders spiked during pandemic

A recent study suggests hospitalizations for eating disorders among adolescents and young adults spiked during the pandemic.

Researchers looked at the number of hospital admissions at Michigan Medicine for eating disorders among patients ages 10 to 23.

They found that there were 125 admissions in the 12 month period beginning March 2020, the start of the pandemic.

For comparison, the center saw an average of 56 admissions related to eating disorders per year during the same time frame between 2017 and 2019.

The study authors say the significant disruptions caused by the pandemic may have worsened or triggered symptoms in those who already had eating disorders, or were at risk.