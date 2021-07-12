Schools train for active shooter situations

TUCSON (KVOA) - Critical emergency preparedness and crisis response training is being provided to teachers and school staff across Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is working with other agencies to bring the training to local schools.

Monday, Legacy Traditional School in Marana learned how to react in active shooter situations.

"Unfortunately across the nation school violence and school shooting events happen every so often and we just want educators to have a plan or be prepared," said Sergeant Cris Gonzales with Pima County Sheriff's Office.

Teachers were placed in four different scenarios and had to respond to the situation. In one situation, a student brought a gun to school and was threatening to hurt himself. In others, there were active shooters on campus. A student actor is shot in one of the simulations.

Authorities are in the room as the situation unfolds and guides teachers if they need it. After each scenario, they discuss what they could do better.

"We teach what when not what if. So essentially what are you going to do when it happens versus if it happens," said Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Jessina Janes. Teachers are taught to run, hide and fight.

"By the end, you definitely feel more empowered. Not that I wouldn't make mistakes doing it but I feel like I would have more of a starting point on what to do," said speech therapist LeAnn Wiese.

Teachers also learned basic first-aid.

"So essentially, we're teaching them how to survive and how to help others survive," Janes said.

Student actors also said they get a lot out of the experience.

"It applies whether you're in school or in another building. It's still the same, you know, what to do what not to do, how to assess the situation and take control and help others," said Katrina Quijada.

Madelyn Sparrow said she signed on for extra sessions. "I think it's very important for the safety even if these things never happen."

School shootings have become part of life in the United States.

"It is sad, but it is a sign of our times but I would rather be prepared and again feel educated versus not educated and helpless," Wiese said.