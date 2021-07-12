Oro Valley man convicted on 6 charges connected to false allegations against former Wildcat Josh Pastner

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - An Oro Valley man has been convicted on several charges in connection to false allegations against former Arizona Wildcat basketball player and current Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner.

The court found 54-year-old Ronald Bell guilty of two counts of solicitation of influencing a witness, two counts of attempted tampering with a witness, as well as false information and facilitation of fraud, schemes and practice.

Bell is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19.

In 2018, Pastner filed a defamation lawsuit against Bell and Jennifer Pendley, after the two accused Pastner of committing NCAA violations and providing impermissible benefits to Georgia Tech players.

A month later, Bell filed a counter-lawsuit against Pastner in Pima County Superior Court claiming he sexually assaulted Pendley.

In the counter-lawsuit, Pendley claimed Pastner sexually assaulted her in a Houston hotel room in Feb. 2016, when Pastner was the coach at Memphis. According to an independent investigation by Georgia Tech University, Josh Pastner was cleared of the sexual assault accusations

Bell's lawyers released the following statement: