Northwest Fire family remembering Chief Piechura

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men passed away this weekend while helping fight the Cedar Basin Fire that sparked late last week near Wikieup.

One of those men was 62-year-old Jeff Piechura, a former chief for Northwest Fire District. The other man 48-year-old Matthew Miller, who was the pilot.

Jeff Piechura was serving as an air tactical group supervisor with Coronado National Forest.

Former Chief Piechura, who was known as 'Chief Pie,' is being remembered as a person full of life and the man who started it all at Northwest Fire. He was the first founding chief of the department, whose badge was number one.

"He liked to joke he liked to laugh," Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer said. "He had an infectious laugh we'd always start off a conversation with How you doing you know kind of like that."

Chief Piechura is being remembered as a man of many titles.

"He's dad…he was a grandpa and he was honey," Chief Karrer said.

As the first founding chief of Northwest Fire, he was instrumental in taking their department from a few dozen men and women to a crew of now about 300.

"Jeff's fingerprints are on every person in this organization," Northwest Fire Chief Brad Bradley said. "They're on every building in this organization on every apparatus his impact is just amazing."

Chief Piechura died doing what he loved, helping fight wildland fires. The crash site is located a half-mile south of the Cedar Basin Fire. His remains, along with pilot Matt Miller have since been recovered.

"It's so unexpected so tragic and he was such a big person he was such a great leader in the fire service," Chief Karrer said.

A tragedy felt throughout Arizona. Now the men and women he served alongside, stepping up to make sure his wife, Donna and children know they'll be taken care of.

"I'd tell him we're here and we're going to take care of his family," Chief Bradley said. "The way he would want us to."

"I'd say how you doing buddy, "Chief Karrer said. "Ask him how he's doing."

The department is in talks on how they will honor his legacy.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as we follow this story.