Cheez-It Snap’d contest

Cheez-It wants to help "snap Americans out of their lunch rut!"

The Kellogg snack brand is offering one lucky winner the chance to take their lunch to the next level with a year's supply of "Cheez-It Snap'd" and $10,000 in lunch money!

"Cheez-It" is partnering with actor Alfonso Ribeiro to promote the contest on Instagram and Facebook.

All you have to do is take a picture of a "sad sandwich" and include it in a comment on Alfonso's posts about the giveaway.

You must include a description and be sure to use #SnapdMySandwichEntry.