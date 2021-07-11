Thousands descend on Tucson for National Native Games

TUCSON (KVOA) -- More than 2,000 young athletes and their families are here in Tucson for a weekend of sports and sportsmanship that will stay with these young men and women long after they take their last shots.

Lenny Esson coaches a couple of teams, made up of Native American boys and girls, on the road in Tucson and in a new environment.

"Oh, man. It's something that a lot of our kids and new kids look up to because it gives them a chance to see what a competiton is like off the reservation in our community but also be able to travel, be able to see the great state of Arizona, now we're down here in Tucson for the first time," Esson said.

Youth sports teams gather for the Lori Piestewa National Native Games. Dozens of teams getting a taste of competition in several different sports.

Lori Piestewa was the first Native American female to die in combat in 2003. She was on the battlefield in Iraq.

Piestewa was from Tuba City in Northern Arizona.

This weekend, the games are being played in Piestewa's honor. At the Westward Look, girls and boys competed in a wrestling tournament.

"This is a good time for them to get together and meet other kids, learn how to interact with them, learn how to be respectful, learn how to win well and how to lose well," Candice Abernathy, a parent said.

"It's a big thing for these kids, it's a big learning lesson and tool for them as they get older to go with the ups and downs of losing, winning and how to take it all in stride and life goes on," Marcellius Begaye said.

This is not a weekend where most of the attention is focused on the score or the clock, but rather life lessons these kids will take with them long after they leave the gym.

"Just the amount of work it took for them to get here, financially and then putting in the work," Esson said. "Playing in other tournaments before this point to find that cohesiveness."

The National Native Games wrap up Sunday.

For more information on the tournament and to see the basketball schedule, click here