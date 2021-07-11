Skip to Content

Man dies from injuries after midtown bike crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that one man has died from his injuries after being involved in a bike crash near Alvernon and Juarez Street on July 2nd.

55-year-old Russell Paul Williamson died from his injuries after being transported to Banner Medical with life-threatening injuries.

Williamson impeded into traffic on his bike and was hit by a truck that was unable to get out of the way before hitting Williamson.

No charges or citations have been handed out.

