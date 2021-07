WIKIEUP (KVOA) - The Bureau of Land Management has been confirmed that former Northwest Fire chief Jeff Piechura was involved in the fatal aircraft accident that also killed another person while fighting the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup around noon Saturday.

It’s been a tough day for our wildland fire community. Our deepest condolences to the families of these two crew members. #AZFire #AZForestry https://t.co/bGaUORqqHA — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 11, 2021

The details about the crash are still limited at this time. News 4 Tucson will update this article as more information comes into the newsroom.