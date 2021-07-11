Arizona voters could have final say on flat tax

TUCSON (KVOA) -- When Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed the FY 2022 state budget it included the largest tax cut in state history. That's largely due to the flat tax, which analysts say could remove $1.5 billion from the state's general fund by 2024.

But now several groups are trying to give Arizona voters the last say in the matter.

Invest in Ed is rebranding itself as Invest in Arizona. It's among the groups collecting signatures to get three proposals on the ballot in 2022.

"We know groups affected are far broader than classroom teachers, " said Jim Byrne, with the Tucson Education Association.

Byrne says it's not just the state's schools that will suffer with the new 2.5% flat tax approved last month by the Republican controlled legislature and signed into law by Governour Doug Ducey.

"So we're talking public education, roads, environmental controls, physical and mental health services that people need ,"Byrne said.

Attorney Nolan Reidhead, with the Pima County GOP, said he has been through the budget and doesn't see a lack of funding for social services.

"I've gone through item by item and it appears there have been many increases for those things," Reidhead said.

Organizers want voters to have a say in a 2.5% flat tax rate, capping taxes at 4.5% which would include the 3.5% surcharge in Proposition 208, and creating a new tax category for small business owners which would essentially exempt them from voter-approved Invest in Ed surcharge .

Senate bill 1783 was passed last month by the legislature, it was touted as a tool to help small business.

"Many of these small business owners, whether it be doctors or pest control companies, they are getting hit with that 3.5% surcharge," Reidhead said.

The bill allows some Arizonans to file their taxes in a third category for small businesses owners and is not subject to the Proposition 208 surcharge. But the Joint Legislative Budget Committee estimates the money collected for schools will decrease from $800 million to $500 million.

A spokesman for Governor Ducey said the budget, "included the passage of landmark bills that keep our state competitive and make major investments in education, infrastructure and paying down debt."

Reidhead said he's all for letting the voters having the final say, but this is a tax matter.

"With a tax, I would suggest it go to the legislature, that's what the Arizona constitution provides, that's what it's for. If voters would want something different then we have an election coming up here shortly next year," he said.

Byrne disagrees. "There's important services that are going to be ruined if our tax is put on this regressive track like it has been with this budget and life as we know it in Arizona will get significantly worse," he said.

Organizers have until September 28th to collect nearly 118,823 signatures.

