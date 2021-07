WAKIEUP (KVOA) - The Bureau of Land Management has confirmed that a fatal aircraft accident has killed two people while fighting the Cedar Basin Fire near Wakieup around noon Saturday.

It’s been a tough day for our wildland fire community. Our deepest condolences to the families of these two crew members. #AZFire #AZForestry https://t.co/bGaUORqqHA — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 11, 2021

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.