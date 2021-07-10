Tornado warning now expired for Pima County on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) -- A tornado warning has now expired for Pima County on the southeast side.

If you are in a tornado you should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado.

At 8:50 P.M. MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 16 miles north of San Isidro, or 24 miles northeast of Sells, moving west at 20 mph.