What’s Driving You Crazy? Road repairs

TUCSON (KVOA) - For this week's What's Driving You Crazy? A question a viewer asked... why does the city repair roads that appear to be in better condition than other roads that aren't getting fixed?

A spokesperson for the Tucson Department of Transportation, Mike Graham said, "You have to remember that the reason we've got roads in poor or failed condition is because we didn't have a maintenance management program and that's what we're doing. We're taking the good roads and we're putting a treatment on them which would be a crack-seal, fog-seal to rejuvenate the asphalt and keep that asphalt good so that we don't get into a failed condition ​than which costs a lot more money to rebuild."

He said it's similar to repairing a roof.

"It's kind of like your roof. If you coat your roof every 7-10 years you're going to get 30-40 years out of your roof. If you let your roof go and let it deteriorate, it's going to cost you a lot more money to put on a new roof. So the goal is to keep good roads good and we still have a program in place to reconstruct those that are in poor or failed condition," Graham said.

