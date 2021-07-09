Homeowners urge TEP to reconsider high-voltage powerline project

TUCSON (KVOA) - Residents in several Tucson neighborhoods, several of them historic, are urging Tucson Electric Power to reconsider or redesign a planned overhaul of the area's powerlines.

The project will add 138-kilovolt transmission lines from the Kino Substation to the DeMoss-Petrie Substation, which would require large poles to be placed throughout around a dozen neighborhoods.

TEP planned out a few different possible routes and will be submitting its final route proposal to state legislators for approval at the end of the month.

William Craig lives in Sam Hughes and does not want to see the new powerlines, which could go as high as 110 feet with a five-foot base, in his neighborhood. He wants TEP to put the lines underground.

“Any place that has an 85-to-110-foot pole with a five-foot base is not somewhere you want to live near," Craig said. "It seems to me they are only wanting to do it their way and their way is not good for this city."

Ward 6 City Councilmember Steve Kozachik said TEP is ignoring a City ordinance.

“TEP has chosen what’s called a gateway corridor," Kozachik said. "We have an ordinance that says when installing new utilities in our gateways, you underground them.”

He says there has been a concerning trend lately, like with the installation of 5G, for utility and telecommunication companies to overlook local government regulations.

“They got this mindset that we are the utility and therefore we can do whatever we want,” Kozachik said.

But TEP said it hears and understands people’s concerns and has been holding public input on this project since 2019.

TEP spokesperson Joe Barrios said the biggest issue is cost.

“Overhead construction for a system like this would cost $1 million per mile, underground construction would cost 13 times that,” Barrios said.

The scope of the project could be around eight miles. Barrios said the increased cost of underground lines would be passed on to all TEP customers.

“The concern is having all of our customers pay a significant price through their rates for an underground line that would benefit a relatively small number of customers in a specific area,” Barrios said.

TEP has some roadblocks, a group of concerned residents has hired an attorney and Kozachik said the city is ready to defend its ordinance.