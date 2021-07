LONDON, England -- A tiny drawing of a bear's head by Leonardo da Vinci sells for a record high at a London auction.

Leonardo da Vinci's 'Head of a Bear' sold for about $12.2 million on Thursday.

This set a record price for a drawing at an auction by the artist.

The piece measures just under three inches.

The record beat the 2001 sale for da Vinci's "Horse and Rider", which sold for around $11.5 million.