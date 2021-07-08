Study says COVID-19 vaccine campaign prevented thousands of deaths

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign may have prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths in the u-s.

That is according to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund and Yale University.

Researchers studied the impact of the vaccination program on the pandemic's trajectory from December 12th through July 1st.

They found that over 279,000 deaths, and nearly 1.25 million hospitalizations, may have been averted.

However, the study authors say these gains may be lost due to the spread of the delta variant among those who are unvaccinated.