Microburst in Sierra Vista hits some residents extremely hard

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Wednesday night's microburst storm hit some Cochise County residents extremely hard and crews have been cleaning up the mess all day.

One family said they lost more than just their power.

"Two to three minutes of an intense storm, just hailing, and just within that short amount of time, it was just so destructive that is just caused all of this basically all at once," said Hector Vega, a Cochise County resident.

Vega and his family didn't have their power restored until one in the afternoon.

A trailer they had in the front of their house was completely demolished.

Containers holding hundreds of gallons of water were thrown around the property.

Thankfully for residents over here, according to News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode, another storm like this is not in the forecast.

"Slight storm chances for the next couple of days," he said. "But the chances of a microburst hitting in the same place on consecutive days is usually extremely rare, so that's good news for them."

That is news the Vega's need right now, especially after the last storm ripped the roof of a small house in the back completely off.

"So, there was an extension to the roof right here, so all of this got pushed and peeled back and demolished," said Vega. "If you walk in here, the roof just essentially collapsed, the ceiling collapsed after the roof got ripped off."

Vega says his sister was in this building just minutes before the storm came through and destroyed it.

"She was literally in there and then left for like ten minutes to shower and get something to eat and then literally like, within that short frame, it happened," said Vega.

With their power finally restored, the Vega's say that now they will start rebuilding what the storm has damaged.