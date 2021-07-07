Uber and Lyft drivers needed

As Uber and Lyft search for drivers, customers are experiencing longer wait times and soaring prices.

Former ride-sharing drivers are staying off the road for a variety of reasons.

Experts say for many, it's fear of the continued pandemic, which is what made them stop driving in the first place.

Others however have switched to food or grocery delivery, allowing them to put less wear-and-tear on their cars, especially as gas prices and car parts prices increase.

Experts say if demand continues to outpace supply, it could pressure Uber and Lyft to make more fundamental changes to cater to drivers.