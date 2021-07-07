UArizona researchers study COVID-19’s possible impacts on coffee industry

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some say a bad day without coffee is better than a good day without it.

A production crisis in the coffee industry due to COVID-19 has some researchers worried that a cup of Joe could be harder to come by in the future.

Zackry Guido is a coffee lover and an assistant research professor for the Arizona Institutes of Resilience.

"It's one of the main, main trading global commodities, like huge amounts of revenue are generated in basically every country that drinks coffee, and that's pretty much every one of them," said Guido.

He's been studying the effects of COVID-19 within the coffee industry.

"120 million people around the world grow coffee," said Guido. "So it's a huge source of livelihoods for a lot of people."

A livelihood that could soon be disrupted by the pandemic and the possibility of triggering something called "coffee leaf rust" which is the most severe coffee plant disease in the world.

"These farmers are unable to invest in the farms and are unable to care for the plants," said Guido. "And those plants, just like a human body becomes weakened if they don't get the right plant nutrition, if they're not pruned in the proper way, that really sets the stage when the environmental conditions have the right for epidemics or other shots to take hold."

The production chain is fragile.

Coffee farms need labor, so with stay-at-home orders and international border policies, the possibility of future shocks within the industry is likely.

For those who are coffee lovers, how concerned should they be about this?

"Well, coffee is not going to go away," said Guido. "It's highly profitable there will always be coffee. So I don't think they should be worried that the stores will no longer be selling coffee, or their favorite coffee shop, that that's, that's not the reality. I think what's going to happen is, is a lot of these smallholder farmers whose livelihoods depend on it are just going to increasingly leave coffee."