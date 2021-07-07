The Denver Zoo says it’s working to give its animals the COVID vaccine

Some Colorado zoo animals will begin receiving vaccinations against COVID-19.

Primates and carnivores at the Denver Zoo will be up first to receive a vaccine that is specifically made for animals.

They'll be getting the Zoetis vaccine, which is from an American pharmaceutical company that makes drugs for pets and livestock.

The Denver Zoo should be receiving shipments of that vaccine in the next two or three weeks.

"We'll vaccinate the gorilla's case, maybe one, maybe two. In the lion's movement, we may do two or three. Make sure it's working before we give it to everybody," said Dr. Scott Larsen, the Denver Zoo's head veterinarian.

In total, the Denver Zoo said it will initially receive 40 doses, giving them the capacity to vaccinate up to 20 animals.

"We want to provide the protection if we can," said Dr. Larsen. "But we also want to make sure that where we're taking it carefully, to make sure that it's safe and effective for the diversity of species that we work with."

Depending on how the process goes, zookeepers may be able to vaccinate up to 100 animals at the zoo by the end of the summer.