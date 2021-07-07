Study shows Americans have difficulty in finding mental health counseling

Many Americans with depression or anxiety were unable to access mental health counseling during the pandemic.

Researchers analyzed survey data from nearly 70,000 adults and nearly 40% reported depression or anxiety symptoms during the pandemic.

Among those, a quarter (25.2%) reported an unmet need for mental health counseling.

Women and younger adults were more likely to say they were unable to access mental health care.

The study authors say telepsychiatry and telemental health services can improve access for these patients, and that lawmakers should include more funding for mental health services as part of pandemic relief legislation.