Runner Sha’Carri Richardson will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics

U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Richardson was not named to the U.S. relay team and will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics following a positive test for marijuana, according to a statement from USA Track & Field.

Richardson tested positive for THC after she qualified for the Olympics in the 100-meter race.

Richardson says she used cannabis after she learned from a reporter that her biological mother had passed away one week before the Olympic trials.

The governing body for track and field said they agree the rules for THC should be reevaluated.

But, USA Track & Field said to change the policies after competition and just weeks before the Olympics would be harmful to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic team trials.

The announcement that Richardson would not run in Tokyo was a disappointment to many who were inspired by her performance in the Olympic trials, and who felt empathy for her honest and heartfelt apology while accepting her suspension.