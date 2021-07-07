Microburst damages storage units, power poles in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz.(KVOA) - A microburst has struck the area of Hereford damaging storage units and power poles.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, at least seven poles are down at this time, which have caused power outages in the area. Sulfur Springs Valley Electric is responding to the incident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The sheriff's office advises the public to avoid the area into the affected roadways: Ramsey, Moson and LaDonna Road.

Motorists are also advised to not go near, run over or touch power poles, or power lines that are down.