Local health leaders speak out against school mask ban in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Gov. Doug Ducey recently banned masks in schools throughout the state.

In response, a group of local health leaders is speaking out against the legislature for the ban.

"If policymakers listen to the science and the evidence they would require masks in schools and in fact require them anywhere that people gather," Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs said.

Some parents say they are glad they now have a choice.

"I think it is good because we've seen a lot of frustration with parents and children," Kelly Walker said. "We've seen suicide attempts and suicides completed, not simply because of masking, that's been a part of it. But for kids who can't medically tolerate a mask and they're isolated at home away from their peers. So I think it was a good move to put the choice back in the hands of the parents where it belonged."

Last month, in Pima County around 150 kids ages 5 to 18 contracted the virus.

Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams says around this time last year, it was much higher. Even so, he says the district will continue to encourage safety measures.

"It's the law and we're going to make it work and still follow mitigation strategies and recommend masks and hand washing and social distancing to the best of our abilities," Williams said.

While the mask ban is the law now, Jacobs says she hopes they will reconsider.

"Arizona's legislators and policymakers have an opportunity to use the science and evidence to help us stop this outbreak and truly beat this pandemic before it can sicken and kill more people," Dr. Jacobs said.

Ducey has spoken out about banning masks saying, "the vaccine works and we encourage Arizonans to take it but it is a choice and we need to keep it that way. Public education is a public right and taxpayers are paying for it. We need to make our public universities available for students to return to learning. They have already missed out on too much learning."