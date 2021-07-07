Delta variant now dominant strain in the U.S.
The delta variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States.
According to the latest CDC data, the variant now accounts for 51.7% of new Covid-19 infections for the two week period ending on July 3rd.
That is up from 30.4% from the previous two weeks.
The alpha variant, which used to be the dominant strain, now makes up 28.7% percent of cases in the country.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walesnky has previously described the delta variant as being "Hyper-transmissible", and that those who are unvaccinated remain at risk.