Woman arrested for shooting water pistol at Olympic torch

MITO, Japan -- A woman has been arrested in japan for allegedly protesting the Olympic torch relay, by shooting a water pistol.

Sunday's incident was caught on camera.

Video shows the 53-year-old woman aiming a water gun at a torchbearer in the relay, and spraying in the direction of the flame.

She shouted, "Extinguish the torch fire, I'm against the Tokyo Olympics!"

Security personnel running with the torch bearer immediately stopped the woman and took her away.

She was held on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

Public opposition to the Olympics has been widespread in japan.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23rd.