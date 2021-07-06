New study shows Pfizer less effective against Delta variant

New preliminary findings from Israel suggest the Pfizer vaccine may be less effective at preventing the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant, than previous strains of the virus.

The Israeli Health Ministry says vaccine effectiveness fell to 64-percent since June 6th.

That's down from an estimated 94-percent.

The decline coincides with the spread of the delta variant and the lifting of social distancing restrictions in Israel.

However -- the vaccine was still 93-percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and serious illnesses from covid-19.

Pfizer has not yet commented on this new data, but says existing studies show its shot works against a number of variants, including delta.