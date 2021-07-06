City of Tucson to ignore Arizona’s new ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ law

TUCSON (KVOA) - With many calling on Washington for gun reform, the state of Arizona passed a new gun law that prohibits any new federal gun regulations from impacting the state's gun owners.

But the City of Tucson is saying count us out.

"This is one where they simply crossed the line," Councilman Steve Kozachik said. "They don't have the right to violate the U.S. Constitution in their quest to make this a guns in every street corner kind of a state."

Back in April, Arizona passed the new 'Second Amendment Sanctuary' Law. Now, the City of Tucson is passing a law of its own to be exempted from it.

"It's first and most importantly unconstitutional, it is unnecessary and it is really irresponsible," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said. "At a time when we are seeing gun violence on the rise in our country in Arizona and in Tucson."

Mayor Romero and the city council decided to pass a resolution a few weeks ago to take a stand against Arizona's new law.

"Other states have passed red flag laws and that's what this state should be doing and that's what our governor should be leading on," Romero said. "As oppose to passing performative legislation that will be preempted by the federal government."

Councilman Steve Kozachik who first introduced the resolution says the council's move could land them in court.

"If they have a problem with that then they can sue us and we'll win by the way because these are nullification laws that are expressly prohibited by the U.S. constitution," Kozachik said.

News 4 Tucson reached out to Governor Doug Ducey's office on the matter. They provided us with the following statement saying: