Baby photo campaign hosted by Tucson Medical Center

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center is offering parents a chance to show off their new baby and win some prizes.

TMC is hosting a baby photo contest for babies born at Tucson Medical Center in the past 18 months. According to TMC, you must submit a photo of the baby along with a story about the birthday.

Winners will be part of an advertising campaign and will also receive a professional photo session and special baby package courtesy of TMC's Desert Cradle.

There are several ways to enter. 

You can go to tmcaz.com/babyphoto to submit the picture and answer some questions.

You can also post the photo on social media using #TMCBaby or email the picture to baby@tmcaz.com. Include your name, baby's name, contact phone number or email and what made the birthday so special.

The picture should be smaller than 10 Mb.

For more information, visit tmcaz.com.

