White House fencing removed for tourists

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Tourists are taking advantage of a change at the White House where the Secret Service has removed the fencing and barricades that prohibited people from walking all the way up to the North Lawn fence.

People can once again walk up to the white house fence - which means one thing.

It's selfie time.

With all sorts of groups and families snapping smartphone shots right up against the north lawn fence Monday morning.

Some, with everyone smiling.

And others.. Well, teenagers.

We'll just leave it at that.

This is the first time in a -long- time that people have been able to get this close to the white house.

Just this morning the secret service removed fencing and barricades which blocked access for more than a year.

They were erected as a security measure during the construction of a new, taller fence around the white house.