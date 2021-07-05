Tropical Storm Elsa crosses west Cuba and heads for Florida

HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa has swept across a mostly rural section of western Cuba with strong rain and winds, and it is now over the Florida Straits for a possible close brush with the lower Florida Keys and the Dry Tortugas on Tuesday.

The storm made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants.

It then headed northwestward across the island, passing Havana just to the east. Back over water late Monday.

Elsa’s maximum sustained winds have strengthened to 60 mph (95 kph). Its core is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south-southwest of Key West, Florida, and is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph (19 kph).

There have been no early reports of serious damage as Elsa passed over Cuba.