STUDY: Lottery-based incentives have no effect in boosting vaccination rates

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new study suggests that lottery-based incentives to boost vaccination rates, do not work.

Researchers looked at the vaccination rates in Ohio before and after the implementation of the state's "Vax-A-Million" lottery-based incentive system.

They then used CDC data to compare the rates to other states that did not yet have vaccine incentive lottery programs.

The scientists found the "Vax-A-Million" did not lead to an increase in vaccinations.

The study authors said that they hope their findings will lead to a shift to an investment in programs that target vaccine hesitancy.