Prepare to spend more as kids go back to school
The back-to-school shopping season may be weeks away.
But, parents may want to prepare for higher prices now.
The average spending per student is expected to be as much as $270, according to a survey by accounting firm KPMG.
That's $20 more than last year.
Parents are preparing to pay up, as prices on items from clothing to notebooks are on the rise.
Spending on preschool and college-bound students will be up the most, due to deferrals from last year.